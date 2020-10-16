Ohio woman who battled cancer while pregnant has died

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Last month, community members in Ohio held a lemonade stand event benefiting a cancer patient with a new baby.
On Tuesday, that cancer patient, Erin Kramer, passed away at home, her family announced. Kramer was 34 years old.
Kramer was hospitalized at the end of July. She battled cancer while pregnant and had to have brain tumors removed during her pregnancy.
Kramer’s new baby, Dawson, was born premature and is now 2 months old.
A funeral mass is being held at St. Brendan Church, at 4242 Brendan Lane in North Olmsted, Saturday at noon. Face masks are required during the service. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Chambers Funeral Homes Facebook page.
On Thursday, a visitation is taking place at the North Olmsted funeral home location, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kramer’s full obituary can be found right here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Bladen County school to close temporarily due to rising number of COVID-19 cases
- President Trump tweets link to story from self-proclaimed satire website
- COVID-19 case surge: North Carolina is one of 17 states reaching highest point yet
- Firefighters working to put out fire at apartment complex in Raleigh
- Here’s how to get the new iPhone 12 for free