OJ Simpson’s slow-motion police chase happened 25 years ago

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KTLA/CNN) – Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous OJ Simpson Bronco chase.

A manhunt for the former football star began shortly after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Los Angeles Police declared Simpson as a fugitive.

Within hours, authorities started the infamous slow chase of a white Bronco driven by Simpson’s friend, Al Cowlings.

Simpson was in the back of the vehicle, reportedly holding a gun and threatening to kill himself.

Cowlings later parked at Simpson’s driveway and Simpson was eventually taken into custody.

After close to nine months of court proceedings, Simpson was found not guilty of the killings, but he was later found liable in a civil wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the victims’ families.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now