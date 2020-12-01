On This Day: 65 years ago, Rosa Parks stood up for civil rights by sitting down

(WNCN) — On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus.

She was on her way home from work and took a seat in the front of the black section of a city bus in Montgomery.

As the bus filled up, the driver demanded that she moved so a white passenger could have her seat.

But, she refused, causing her to be arrested shortly after. She was later convicted of disorderly conduct.

Parks’ arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement. The boycott took place from December 5, 1955, to December 20, 1956, and is regarded as the first large-scale U.S. demonstration against segregation.

On June 5, 1956, a Montgomery federal court ruled that any law requiring racially segregated seating on buses violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The city appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the lower court’s decision on December 20, 1956. Montgomery’s buses were integrated on December 21, 1956, and the boycott ended.