One dead in officer-involved shooting in east Columbus; Mayor IDs victim as young woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

One person was initially taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, according to Columbus Police, and was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

Columbus Police said the victim is not a police officer.

Police said the initial call for a stabbing was received at approximately 4:30 p.m., with the shots fired call coming in at 4:45 p.m.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers.

A group of protesters has arrived at the crime scene based on what they’ve heard about the shooting. However, police have yet to release any details on the victim or what lead to the shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.

— as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

There is no other information available at this time.