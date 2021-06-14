One year ago: Police release body cam footage of deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (WNCN) — Rayshard Brooks, was shot and killed by Atlanta Police after a struggle with officers near a metro Atlanta Wendy’s location on the night of June 12, 2020. Two days later, police released body cam footage documenting the sobriety check that led to Brooks’ death.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to a call on that day of what appeared to be a man, identified as Brooks, who had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s, causing other customers to drive around the immobile vehicle.

Officers administered a field sobriety test, which Brooks reportedly failed. When they attempted to make an arrest, a struggle ensued as officials say Brooks resisted.

The GBI said video from Wendy’s, along with witness statements, said during the struggle, Brooks was able to wrestle a taser away from one of the officers. GBI said Brooks ran the length of approximately 5-7 parking spaces before allegedly turning around at the officers with the Taser raised.

At that point, the GBI said one of the officers pulled their gun and fired at Brooks, who fell to the ground. Brooks was taken to a local hospital but died after surgery. One of the police officers was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital following the incident.

Brooks’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner but his widow, Tomika Miller called it a murder.

“Right now I’m still not processing the fact that my husband’s not coming home ever,” Tomika Miller told CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann in a 2020 interview.

“They said, ‘Well Miss Miller, we’re sorry to tell you.’ I just dropped to my knees because once I heard ‘I’m sorry to tell you,’ I knew it was nothing good,” Miller said.

In the wake of the shooting, protests broke out around metro Atlanta including at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting death came two weeks after multiple Atlanta Police officers were fired after they were captured on camera using tasers to pull two college students out of a car. The footage, broadcast live on CBS affiliate CBS46, led to the officers’ termination and to multiple charges being filed against the officers involved.

Police said Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, had been fired, and officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe’s firing was later reversed after a review panel found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.