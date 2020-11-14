WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Over 50,000 Chevrolet Bolts are being recalled in the United States due to the potential for a fire, even if they are turned off, parked, and disconnected.
GM has recalled 50,932 Chevrolet Bolts of the model years 2017-2019 in the U.S. for the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seat’s bottom cushion. The automaker announced that 68,667 vehicles are under recall globally.
The vehicle’s affected cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or home.
According to the NHTSA, these vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked, and disconnected from a charging unit. NHTSA has confirmed five fires and two injuries.
One of the confirmed fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.
More information is available here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Over 50,000 Chevy vehicles recalled in US for fire risk
- Jesus, ‘None of the above’, Mickey Mouse among write-in vote choices in Wake County
- 20+ rescued from floodwaters in Edgecombe County neighborhood
- ‘I’m pushing through the pain:’ Parade held for recovering 10-year-old Durham boy struck by stray bullet
- ‘Don’t want him to be soft’: Man accused of bringing child with him on multi-day Florida crime spree
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now