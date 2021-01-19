Pandemic causes drop in global carbon dioxide emissions but not enough to slow rapid warming

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since March 2020, people worldwide have done the same thing we have in the U.S. – worked and learned from home.

The resulting drop in commuter traffic, both on roads and in the skies, led to a measurable drop in carbon dioxide emissions.

According to several studies, carbon dioxide emissions dropped between 4 and 8 percent in 2020 compared to the expected 1 percent increase in carbon dioxide emissions before the pandemic.

Even with less carbon dioxide being put into the atmosphere than in years past, scientists say the net impact on long term climate health will be minimal.

Studies point out that the drop in carbon dioxide will likely only result in a 0.01 degree Celsius change in expected global temperature by 2030.

For a real impact in fighting climate change, scientists are now calling on green stimulus to continue as global economies reopen after the pandemic.

If stronger measures are enacted and enforced emerging from the pandemic, scientists estimate we could halve the warming expected by 2050, or drop temperature rises by 0.3 degrees Celsius in the next 30 years.

As proof, our drop in carbon dioxide was not enough to alter global temperatures significantly in 2020, last year tied 2016 for the warmest year on record.