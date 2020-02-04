Parents who hid dead baby in dumpster smoked meth as child quit breathing, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just after being released from jail a mother accused in connection with her dead baby found in a dumpster is back in custody under an immigration detainer.

Adriana Hernandez-Acala, 32, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Wednesday, Jan. 29. after she was released from the Las Vegas Detention Center.

She is currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Hernandez-Acala and 52-year-old Raul Ramos are both facing charges of child abuse and neglect, along with a charge of concealing evidence.

Both appeared in court on Jan. 29 but the judge ordered that they be released without paying bail because the district attorney’s office had not yet filed a criminal complaint.

According to the North Las Vegas police report, the two told police they were smoking mentamphetamine when they noticed their child wasn’t breathing. They said they attempted to conceal the boy’s death because they were afraid to call 911.

ICE can hold any undocumented immigrant who has been arrested on a local criminal charge.

Ramos is currently out of jail.

