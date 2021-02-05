Parkland survivor David Hogg says he’s starting a pillow company, taking on MyPillow’s Mike Lindell

Gun control activist David Hogg says he’s starting a pillow fight — against MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell. The 20-year-old said on Twitter he’s starting a pillow company, taking on Lindell.

Hogg, who survived the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, started tweeted about pillows on Tuesday, tweeting: “Radom question: what are your main complaints about your current pillow(s)?” His tweet came the same day Lindell — a Trump supporter — brought up election conspiracy theories during an interview on Newsmax, a conservative cable channel.

Hogg then said he was looking for a consultant, and later said he is starting a company with entrepreneur William LeGate.

“Looking to hire a consultant with experience in the US manufacturing industry who can refer me to – and help coordinate – the manufacturing of a high-volume of union & sustainably-made, rectangular neck rests for bedtime sleep,” Hogg tweeted on Tuesday, asking those interested to reach out to LeGate.

On Thursday, he shared more details about the company, tweeting that the pillows will be union made in America and the company will have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes. He also said it will “not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government,” apparently making a dig at Trump supporters, like Lindell, who believed in baseless claims of voter fraud. Some of these supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, breaching security in a violent riot.

Hogg also said they “hope to hire formerly inceaserateb [sic] people, vets and the workers from my pillow in the case we put them out of business but we need to work out the logistics more on production and stuff.”

Lindell has responded to Hogg’s plans for a pillow company, telling Axios: “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Hogg tweeted the Axios article on Thursday, writing: “Mike the ‘my pillow guy’ is commenting on his soon too be progressive competition in the form of a progressive pillow company @williamlegate and I are starting. This pillow fight just got very real.”

Hogg said in a tweet that he and LaGate don’t yet have a name for the company. “We want to get the pillow out as quickly as possible but we are not going to sacrifice quality for time, he wrote in another tweet. “It’s also surprisingly hard to find a unionized manufacturer of pillows in the US but we will keep looking. Just will take time.”

CBS News reached out to Hogg and LeGate, as well as to Lindell, through MyPillow. A representative for MyPillow did not comment on Hogg’s plans for the company, and Hogg and LeGate did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Hogg has publicly taken on others who have peddled conspiracy theories. “Today we started a pillow company and removed MTG from every committee assignment. Let’s takedown all of these insurrectionists with the power of the free market they claim to love,” Hogg tweeted on Thursday, referring to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was removed from her House committee assignments after social media posts and videos made before she was elected to Congress resurfaced, showing her embrace a slew of far-right conspiracy theories and suggest support for violence against Democrats.

Greene was also seen in a video confronting Hogg at the U.S. Capitol in 2019. The video, which resurfaced last month, shows Greene making false claims and following Hogg, who became one of the leaders of the March for Our Lives movement after a gunman opened fire at his high school, killing 17 people.