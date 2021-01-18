Nearby fire forces evacuation of inaugural rehearsal at US Capitol

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

UPDATE: Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire at a homeless encampment several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

From U.S. Capitol Police:

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.”

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – The U.S. Capitol is currently under lockdown due to an “external threat,” CBS News reports.

U.S. Capitol Police issued a notice that read “External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover.”

