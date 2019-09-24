Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry against Trump

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced Tuesday evening an official impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“The actions of the Trump presidency the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

“Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Trump responded to the announcement via Twitter, saying the Democrats are continuing a “witch hunt” to “ruin and demean” the work he had been doing with the United Nations.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

