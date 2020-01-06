Pelosi says House will vote on war powers resolution this week

(CBS News) – The House will vote on a war powers resolution this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats Sunday. Pelosi said in a letter that, “The House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution” in order “to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”

She explained that the resolution “is similar to the one introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” adding that it “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Congressional Democrats have complained that President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani without first consulting with or informing the so-called Gang of Eight top lawmakers. The Democrats have also stressed that only Congress can declare war.

Mr. Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to tell Congress of the strike, but the document was completely classified and no version was released to the public.

In a letter released Monday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New Jersey’s Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on the president to fully declassify the war powers notification Congress was sent.

The House resolution effort will be led by first-term Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA and Defense Department analyst specializing in Shia militias.

The text of Pelosi’s letter is below:

Dear Democratic Colleague, Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution. This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran. This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate. It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days. The House Resolution will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. Congresswoman Slotkin is a former CIA and Department of Defense analyst specializing in Shia militias. She served multiple tours in the region under both Democratic and Republican Administrations. I greatly appreciate the solemnity with which all of our Members are working to honor our responsibility to protect American lives and values. Thank you for your patriotic leadership during this difficult time. Nancy

