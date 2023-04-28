RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether it was the young voters who welcomed former Vice President Mike Pence with rousing applause or the rest of us. Little did we know the morning after appearing on a UNC Chapel Hill stage, he would spend the next day in front of a grand jury testifying for as many as seven hours.

“It’s definitely a very different scenario. In one case, it’s a politician in a politician’s role speaking on issues that are of interest to people who might want to vote for him. And the next day, it’s sort of behind the scenes, sort of a shadowy situation in a criminal investigation and that’s quite a different contrast that we rarely see,” said Mitch Kokai with the Raleigh-based conservative John Locke Foundation.

The testimony centers around whether former President Donald Trump had a role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“Certainly, this is something that’s unique for a vice president or a former vice president because in most cases you would never have to testify, and there had been attempts to try and keep him from testifying, but the courts have said he had to do it, so he did,” said Kokai.

Pence’s previous comments about Trump and Jan. 6th continue to anger some of Trump’s most diehard supporters. It has left Pence subject to outbursts like the one that occurred in Chapel Hill. An attendee interrupted the event by shouting “you betrayed Trump.”

Even though all indications are there, Pence has not announced a run for president. If he does, he’ll face his former boss in the Republican primary.

All national polls give Donald Trump a huge advantage against any Republican contender. For Pence, it would likely be nothing less than a proverbial tight rope.

“The fact that he was speaking to a grand jury in a way that might hurt Donald Trump is probably a negative among many Republicans. So, it will be interesting to see how he can balance these things. Being true to his word and constitutional duty but then also trying to appeal to people who are going to nominate the next presidential candidate,” said Kokai.