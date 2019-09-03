Pentagon approves use of military construction funds to build border wall

(CNN Newsource) — $3.6 billion of military construction funding will be used to build part of a barrier along the US-Mexico border.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper approved of the use of the money in a letter to Congress.

Esper says 11 military construction projects along the border are necessary to support the Armed Forces.

In February, President Trump announced plans to use military money to get the barrier built.

The Department of Defense says 127 military construction projects will have to be put on hold.

Construction on the southern border wall is expected to begin in about 135 days.

