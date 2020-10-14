People around the world remember George Floyd on what would’ve been his 47th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO/AP) — People all over the world are today remembering George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday, including presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends,” Harris tweeted. “We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force.”

Floyd died last May in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee for almost eight minutes.

Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case, which sparked protests across the United States and fires and looting in Minneapolis.

“I think it’s important to celebrate his birthday. We do it for a lot of other leaders and what not. It’s important to still recognize George and what would have been his life had he still been here and not it been stolen from us by the police department so still recognizing him as a human is really important,” said Toussaint Morrison, who visited a memorial for Floyd in Minneapolis.