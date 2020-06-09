Petitions circulate for KKK to be declared terrorist organization

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Petitions online are circulating targeting the white supremacist KKK group in the wake of nationwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, who were all black people.

One petition calling for the KKK to be made illegal has more than 140,000 signatures.

“The Ku Klux Klan is a white supremacist hate group with historic background of terrorism, including countless physical assaults and murders,” the Change.org petition reads. “The KKK is still active in certain parts of the country and has public rallies. Hate should not be a way to bring the communities together, nor should it be allowed or tolerated.”

The KKK is the “oldest and most infamous of American hate groups” and has targeted people of color, religious minorities and the LGBTQ community, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Two additional petitions that were started to declare the KKK a terrorist organization have more than 100,000 signatures apiece. Another has more than 86,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“It is dishonoring our black citizens by allowing a group that has tortured them from the very start to still exist,” another petition reads. “Abolish this hateful group that is carrying on a history of abuse, racism and murder. Abolish the KKK.”

Just days ago, a man was arrested after he drove into protesters at a rally in Virginia and admitted he had ties to the KKK.

The petitions also come as President Donald Trump said last month he will be “designating antifa as a terrorist organization.”

The federal government does not have the ability to declare “a domestic group as a terrorist organization,” according to The Hill.

ISIS and al-Qaida are labeled as terror organizations because they are based abroad.

Officials say Americans who assemble “with others who share the same hateful views” are protected by the First Amendment.

