AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCN) – While a lot of the noise surrounding this year’s Masters tournament surrounds the possible comeback of Tiger Woods, there’s one veteran, and good friend of Woods, who has a headline of his own.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson.

Multiple sources said the defending PGA champion told Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley he did not intend to play in the 2022 Masters while he is “taking a break from playing golf”.

Ridley also told multiple sources that he and Mickelson had a cordial conversation over the turned-down invite, that included a thank you from Mickelson.

Why would it not be cordial, you may be wondering?

Mickelson was under fire recently for comments he made about the Tour.

He suggested players could benefit by breaking away from the PGA and joining a league funded by Saudi Arabia, that could have an estimated worth of $500 billion.

However, comments from Mickelson to author Alan Shipnuck were made public.

Mickelson didn’t like how Saudi Arabia “killed (a) Washington Post journalist”, “execute people for being gay” and more. But, he also said he would consider heading overseas because it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

His comments quickly were scrutinized by his fellow Tour golfers and he lost sponsors due to his words, leading to Mickelson deciding on his “break from playing golf”.

Had Mickelson played in 2022, it would’ve been his 30th Masters.