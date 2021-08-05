PHOTO: Woman leans out of moving car holding AK-47 in San Francisco

by: Tristi Rodriguez, KRON,

(Credit: San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A photo posted Wednesday by the San Francisco Police Department shows a woman hanging out of the passenger side window of a moving car while holding an AK-47.

Authorities said the woman leaned out of a Cadillac with the weapon on July 11 during “an illegal exhibition of speed event.”

Under California Vehicle Code 23109, an exhibition of speed is a crime related to speed contests.

SFPD Traffic Company personnel seized the vehicle Wednesday, and police shared a photo of the car being towed away.

No other details were released.

