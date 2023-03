The hang glider at Key West International Airport (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

KEY WEST, Fla. (WNCN) — Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a hang glider on Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Key West, Florida, two Cuban migrants landed on a motorized hang glider at Key West International Airport at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Key West is about 90 miles off the coast of Havana, Cuba.

The sheriff’s office said no one was seriously injured.

The migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.