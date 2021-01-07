Photos of pro-Trump rioters at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Washington Metropolitan police released a series of images of persons of interest involved in the Capitol insurrection on Wednesday.

The Department released a slideshow of video screenshots and photographs of rioters along with a list of those arrested on Wednesday into Thursday.

The images from the Capitol show rioters marching through the rotunda, hanging from the balcony of the House chamber, and lounging in elected officials’ offices and in the Senate Chamber.

Metro police posed 38 images of individuals suspected of unlawful entry during a violent insurrection carried out during the final Congressional vote recording for the 2020 general election.

Police are offering rewards of “up to $1,000” for help identifying photographed individuals, according to an online posting from the DC Police website.

“Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE line at 50411,” the department wrote in an online posting asking for help.

At the same time, the FBI has asked for help identifying individuals involved in the violence. On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

Related stories