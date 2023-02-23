MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials have released more photos of the suspected Chinese spy balloon recovery off of the Myrtle Beach coast.

The photos show a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, which “is a high-speed, over-the-beach, fully amphibious landing craft capable of carrying a 60-75 ton payload,” according to the U.S. Navy.

The text on the side of the vessel in the Navy photo reads LCAC-86, which is the same number as the vessel that came ashore Thursday in the Cherry Grove of North Myrtle Beach to get supplies.

The first evidence recovered from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was transported to an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, on Monday, but much of it remained underwater as of Thursday, according to senior FBI officials familiar with the operation.

The only evidence collected as of Thursday had been anything on the surface, such as the balloon or canopy itself, wiring and small electronics, the officials said. Most of the electronics are believed to be in the payload that had yet to be recovered.

Officials added that the weather over the next couple of days could slow down the recovery operation.