Photos show scene of shooting at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, responded to a shooting that left multiple people dead at a King Soopers store on Monday. Photos from the scene show police, emergency vehicles and people being led from inside the store.

“We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers by the name of Eric Talley,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday evening, calling his actions at the scene “heroic.”

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer's actions "heroic." — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Talley joined the police force in 2010.

Boulder police said they would not identify the other victims until they could notify family members.

On Monday afternoon, law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building and told someone inside to surrender on Monday afternoon. Officers could be seen leading a shirtless, handcuffed man with a bloodied leg away from the store.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

The union that represents the 32 grocery workers at the King Soopers location where the shooting happened issued the following statement Monday: