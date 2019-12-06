PHOTOS: Woman charged with DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru

The woman drove the wrong way into the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KCPQ) — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after she got her RV stuck in a Washington state Taco Bell drive-thru.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the woman drove the wrong way into the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru shortly after midnight Friday.

The RV couldn’t make the turn and got stuck at the corner of the building.

Officers said they suspected the 56-year-old of driving under the influence. She was booked into Benton County Jail.

