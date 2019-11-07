Pickup truck drags woman’s body miles from scene of collision, police say

WHEELING, W.V. (WNCN) – A woman’s body was seen being dragged by a truck after she was hit by another vehicle more than four miles away, police said.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Wheeling Police were called to the 100 block of Warwood Avenue on November 7 in response to a pedestrian being struck and killed by a vehicle.

But arriving officers couldn’t find the victim.

Just a short time later, a 911 call was made reporting a pickup truck dragging the body of a woman at the Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp off Interstate-70 – approximately 4.5 miles from the scene of the initial call, police said.

An investigation revealed the woman was hit on Warwood Avenue by one vehicle and then dragged to Washington Avenue by the pickup truck.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and are working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim.

The incident is still under investigation.

