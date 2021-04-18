Pilot crash-lands plane into surf along beach in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG/CBS Newspath) – Crews rescued a pilot who landed their plane close to shore at the Cocoa Beach Air Show after a “mechanical issue,” according to event organizers.

The pilot was in a TBM Avenger Saturday performing in the warbird parade when the issue happened, according to a Facebook post from the event.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened around 1:20 p.m.

Organizers said the pilot safely landed in the water and was rescued shortly after. According to the event’s website, the TBM Avenger started flying again on Jan. 11, 2020, after restoration.

In response to the landing, the FAA said it will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board. FAA officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft.

The Cocoa Beach Air Show returned this weekend featuring two top U.S. Air Force demonstration teams.