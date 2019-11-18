Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in California ‘mass casualty’ shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people were shot at a gathering in southeast Fresno, and police are calling it a “mass casualty” shooting after four people died.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues. While authorities were en route, reports of shooting victims came in, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

He says there was a gathering in the backyard of a home for the Sunday football game when the shooting suspects were able to sneak in and open fire.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Micahel Reid confirms ten people were shot, with three people being found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Six others are going to be OK, and are recovering at the hospital.

There is no suspect information that’s being released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

