Police: 6 officers shot in a Philadelphia standoff expected to be released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) — At least six police officers were shot in what police called an “active and ongoing” hourslong standoff in Philadelphia, authorities said. Two officers who had been trapped in the building with the shooter were freed after several hours but the standoff continued, police said.

At least one officer was shot in the head, one was shot in the leg and another in the hand. It’s unclear where the other officers were shot. Several of the officers shot were taken to Temple University Hospital. The university said the Health Sciences Center had been on lockdown for several hours, but it was lifted by 7 p.m.

After three hours, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the situation was “in no way resolved.”

As of 10 p.m., officials say all six officers will be released from the hospital.

Ross said they are trying to communicate with a “single male” suspect. Police spokesperson Eric Gripp tweeted earlier that police are “imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a Wednesday night update that the city’s officers need help.

“They need help. They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands.”

Commissioner Ross says all six officers have been released and going home to their families.

“Somebody upstairs was watching over these cops today. Six cops, all shot, and they’re all released and going home to their families,” Ross said.

