Police arrest 3 men for making separate threats about mass shootings

(WNCN/CNN Newsource) — With the nation on high-alert in the aftermath of recent mass shootings, police across the country have arrested several men they say expressed interest in their own domestic terror attacks.

An arsenal of assault rifles and large knives, a stockpile of ammunition and even a gas mask were taken from 20-year-old James Reardon in Youngstown, Ohio.

Reardon, a self-described white nationalist who they say made a threatening Instagram post about a mass shooting at a nearby Jewish community center. A local Jewish leader said it had a disturbing caption.

“That kicked off a very intense investigation. He was charged initially with telephone harassment and aggravated menacing,” said Chief Vincent D’Egidio, New Middletown Police.

Police say Reardon attended the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville.

In Florida, police body camera footage shows the arrest of Tristan Scott Wix outside of a Daytona Beach grocery store.

The 25-year-old was detained after police say his ex-girlfriend alerted them to a series of text messages detailing plans to commit mass shootings — writing chilling words like “I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people.”

“We’re going to set your bond at no bond, for the protection of the public on the threat to kill at least 100 people,” a judge said.

In Connecticut, police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol last week after receiving a tip that he tried to buy a large-capacity rifle magazine out-of-state.

He’s been charged with illegal possession of large-capacity magazines.

Investigators also discovered numerous weapons including a handgun and rifle. Ammunition, body armor, and tactical gear were also found in his home.

“There were some historical Facebook posts that indicated his interest in mass murder. Certainly raised an eyebrow so investigators worked very diligently,” said Lt. Terry Blake, Norwalk Police Department.

