COHASETTE, Mass. (WWLP) -Breaking news tonight. the husband of the missing 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has been arrested.

Brian Walshe, 46, has been arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation

Walshe was reported missing Wednesday by her husband. Police were back at the residence this morning after concluding their search at the family home just yesterday.

Several children were seen leaving the residence earlier today with police cars lining the street.

Ana Walsh was last seen at her home on new year’s day. Set to take a ride share to Logan Airport and then board a plane to D.C. on a work-related trip.

Friends say Walsh is a mother to three young boys.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley confirmed during a news conference Friday morning that she did not board a flight from Logan Airport.

Police were back at the Walshe residence Sunday morning.

The Cohasset Police Department said Saturday, “The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”