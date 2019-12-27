Police: California woman hits, kills man with car after he shoots her family member

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police officers responded to a silent burglar alarm in the 1200 block of E. Santa Clara Street early Wednesday morning, when bystanders flagged them down regarding a man lying on the street.

The man, appeared to have been struck by a car, was unconscious and had a loaded firearm near him, according to authorities.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

After investigating, detectives discovered that the victim got in an argument with another man. He allegedly shot the other man with a handgun and fled the scene on foot.

A relative of the man shot was at the scene in a different car. She drove him to a local hospital.

Another woman, identified as 22-year-old Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, drove her car onto the sidewalk and struck the shooting suspect as he ran away, police say.

Gutierrez is also related to the man shot. She fled the scene in her car.

Around 2:21 a.m., officers responded to the hospital and determined the victim was the same man that had been shot. He suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrested Gutierrez Wednesday night in San Jose and booked her into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

