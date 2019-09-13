Police: Daycare workers arrested after watching other kids abuse 5-year-old

COLUMBUS, OHIO (CNN) — Two childcare workers are now behind bars for child endangerment involving a 5-year-old girl.

Police say video shows Emma Dietrich and Joshua Tenant sitting back and watching the child being hit, pulled and swung around the room by older students at the Worthington Learning Center in Worthington, Ohio.

The girl appeared to be scared in the video and kept her eyes closed and tried to curl up in a fetal position.

The report also states that Tennant is seen picking up the student who was being bullied by her ankle and carrying her upside down before placing her back on the rug.

When the center was asked for reaction to the allegations, the person present said they would not comment.

According to the recent inspection reports online, it is a licensed childcare center.

The last time it was inspected by the state was in June and the state found several issues, including safety and child abuse training required by the staff that was not met.

However, everything is now in compliance as noted in the report.

