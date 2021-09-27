Police fatally shoot armed man at California beach as bystanders watch

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — An armed man was shot and killed by police in front of bystanders at Huntington Beach in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said, and it was caught on video.

The shooting took place at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday after officers received reports about a man with a gun at Huntington City Beach, police said in a press release.

Video of the incident shows a man, whom the Orange County Sheriff’s Department later identified as Ronnie Andrew Garcia, 43, holding what appears to be a weapon under a piece of clothing while officers demand he drop it.

The OCSD did not release Garcia’s city of residence.

When Garcia did not comply, officers fired a few shots, at least one of which struck him in his abdomen, knocking him to the ground, the video shows.

While Garcia was on the ground, he frantically reached for the piece of clothing that appeared to be hiding a weapon, and officers fired multiple additional rounds, appearing to hit Garcia several times, the video shows.

First aid was administered at the beach and Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A gun was found at the scene, said Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey.

Carey also expressed gratefulness that the U.S. Open of Surfing, which is being held on the beach, had concluded for the day.

“The crowds, the athletes had kind of dispersed,” Carey said. “That was one great thing about the timing of it. Additionally, because of the U.S. Open, we had a lot of extra officers on hand. Due to that, our officers were able to get to the call much more quickly and much more effectively.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-855-TIP-OCCS.