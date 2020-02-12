Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

Police: Florida man fabricated details about daughter’s kidnapping

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man embellished details of his 3-year-old daughter’s kidnapping because he didn’t believe police would take her abduction by her mother seriously.

Apopka police say investigators re-interviewed Lester Mejia on Monday after his daughter was recovered within several hours of being taken near Orlando.

Mejia told detectives a relative had contacted him at work Monday to inform that his daughter’s mother had taken the girl. He explained that he called 911 while returning to his Apopka home, but a dispatcher told him there was no crime if the mother had the child.

Fearing that he wouldn’t see his daughter again, he made up a story of unknown abductors.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss