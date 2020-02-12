APOPKA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man embellished details of his 3-year-old daughter’s kidnapping because he didn’t believe police would take her abduction by her mother seriously.
Apopka police say investigators re-interviewed Lester Mejia on Monday after his daughter was recovered within several hours of being taken near Orlando.
Mejia told detectives a relative had contacted him at work Monday to inform that his daughter’s mother had taken the girl. He explained that he called 911 while returning to his Apopka home, but a dispatcher told him there was no crime if the mother had the child.
Fearing that he wouldn’t see his daughter again, he made up a story of unknown abductors.
- Police: Florida man fabricated details about daughter’s kidnapping
- Durham County deputy injured while chasing 3 suspects on foot
- Baltimore shooting leaves 2 officers wounded; suspect dead
- Man wanted for walking up to 2 people, punching them at Morrisville Target
- Gerber launches a national search for its next ‘Spokesbaby’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now