Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills suspected looter in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – Police said a gun shop owner opened fire Tuesday on suspected looters in Philadelphia, killing one of them, WCAU reported.

According to the news station, the owner of Firing Line Inc. told police that someone tried to break in over the weekend, so he decided to spend the night at the store. He was watching surveillance video around 4 a.m. Tuesday when he saw three or four people use bolt cutters to enter through the back door.

When the group got to the second floor, the owner opened fire and hit one of the men in the head, police said. The man died at the scene.

“One of the males pointed a gun at the owner, and that’s when the owner of the gun shop, who was in possession of one of his guns, fired several shots, striking the one male at least one time in the head,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun near the man, reported KYW. The others fled the store.

Investigators said one person who may be connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Investigators are working to determine if he was involved in the burglary.

Nothing was taken, and the 67-year-old store owner was not injured, said police.

Police said the men likely will face charges of burglary, but they could be charged with looting due to the current unrest over the death of George Floyd.

