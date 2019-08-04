Police investigate if racist post linked to El Paso shooting that left 20 dead

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has confirmed police are investigating whether a racist screed posted online shortly before a shooting that killed 20 people in a busy shopping area was written by the suspect.

In it, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

The writer is also critical of Republicans for what he described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment.

Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Patrick Crusius included pro-Donald Trump posts praising the border wall plan, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump’s campaign.

Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document says “race mixing” is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race.

The area where the shooting occurred is about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, and the mayor said that tens of thousands of Mexicans legally cross the border each day to work and shop in El Paso.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says three Mexicans have been killed in the shooting in the border city.

He tweeted Saturday that he sends “condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.”

El Paso is home to many Mexicans and sits directly across the border from Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says six Mexicans were wounded in the shooting. He identified three as 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal. Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua and all three are being treated at an El Paso hospital.

He says the other three wounded Mexicans were two men and a woman from Torreón, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez. Their names weren’t given.

