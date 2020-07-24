Police investigate possible drowning at Las Vegas Bellagio fountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a possible drowning Friday at the Fountains at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call at 10:12 a.m. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has also been notified.
According to police, a witness told them a man jumped into the water.
The Fountains at Bellagio puts on a nightly water show with choreographed music.
No other information has been released
