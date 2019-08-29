Police: Kentucky principal arrested on 30 counts of child porn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a vocational school principal was arrested on 30 counts of related child pornography charges.

News outlets report 54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 15 counts of distributing child porn and 15 counts of possessing child porn.

A news release from Kentucky State Police says they received a complaint from someone at the high school.

Wilson is the principal at Clark County Area Technology Center, which offers high school vocational courses. The center is a part of George Rogers Clark High School campus in Winchester near Lexington.

It’s unclear whether Wilson has an attorney.

