Police: Man arrested after putting cameras inside Starbucks bathroom in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after police say he placed two cameras inside a bathroom at a Starbucks.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, someone called San Jose police to report that they found a camera inside the bathroom at the coffee shop at 1815 Hillsdale Avenue in San Jose.

When officers arrived, they found a camera inside a drain pipe in front of the toilet and another camera under the bathroom sink, also facing the toilet.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Shawn Patrick Evans, 37, of San Jose, in a parked car outside the Starbucks.

Police say he had a warrant out for his arrest on several drug charges.

During a search of the man’s car, officers found other electronic devices and evidence connecting him to the crime at the Starbucks, according to San Jose police.

Police also found methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Evans was arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

He was also arrested on the outstanding warrant.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now