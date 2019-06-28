Police offer parents rearview mirror reminders to prevent hot car deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A police department in Missouri is hoping to put a stop to hot car deaths with some rearview mirror reminders.

The O’Fallon Police Department says it is giving away free hangers to parents to “ensure their most prized possession is safe.”

The hangers include a message that reads “Where’s baby? Look before you lock” or “Baby in the back!”

More than 50 children died last year from heatstroke in hot cars. The number of child hot car deaths this year is currently 13, according to the police department.

In the continuing effort to provide the best level of service possible to our residents, the OPD is offering these… Posted by O'Fallon Missouri Police Department on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

