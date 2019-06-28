Police officer charged with raping homeless teen

LOWELL, Mass. (CNN) – A Massachusetts police officer has been indicted on charges that he raped a homeless 16-year-old girl while he was working for the city’s outreach program.

Lowell police officer Kevin Garneau worked with the outreach program to provide assistance for homeless people and those with substance abuse problems.

“I was astonished, very disappointed, when I heard these allegations,” said Superintendent Raymond Richardson with the Lowell Police Department. “He will have his day in court.”

The homeless teen told investigators that Garneau went to her tent. He said there were warrants out for her arrest and he wouldn’t arrest her in exchange for sexual favors.

The victim accused Garneau of raping her three times within a two-month period back in 2016. She also claimed he threw cash at her and told her to get help after each incident.

Authorities learned of the allegations in January. An investigation was then launched.

“As far as the police chief, to hear that about one of your officers is very disturbing. We have to let the system work its way through,” Richardson said.

