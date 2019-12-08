Police officer executed in shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, chief says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A deadly shooting happened Saturday night along Rock Street, according to Central EMS.

Rock Street is near the Fayetteville Square. The shooting happened just behind the police station on Rock Street.

A Fayetteville police officer was executed by a suspect just outside the police station, Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds later told KNWA.

At 9:40 p.m. the shooting shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street.

The officer was by his patrol car when he was shot and killed.

Several officers were inside and chased the suspect. The suspect was killed in a nearby alley.

“…It appears the suspect executed my officer,” Reynolds said. “These are the details as I know.”

There is a heavy police presence at the square. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses reported hearing 15 to 20 shots.

