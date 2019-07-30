Police search dating and ‘sugar daddy’ sites in case of slain college student

SALT LAKE CITY (AP/CBS Newspath) – Authorities investigating the death of Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck have searched dating sites for both her and the man charged in her death.

Court documents outlining evidence gathered against 31-year-old tech worker Ayoola Ajayi include a search of the site Seeking Arrangement, which bills itself as a way for wealthy “sugar daddies” to meet women known as “sugar babies.”

This undated photo provided by Kennedy Stoner shows herself, from left, posing with Mackenzie Lueck and Grace Peterson. Friends and mourners planned to remember Lueck, a Utah college student, Monday night who was missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested a man accused of killing her and burying her charred remains in his backyard. (Courtesy of Kennedy Stoner via AP)

The document shows authorities also searched Tinder, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. It doesn’t detail what evidence was found.

Police and prosecutors have not said how the two met or disclosed a motive for the killing. They would not comment Tuesday.

Police have said Lueck was last seen getting into Ajayi’s car on June 17, shortly before her death.

On June 26, police found Lueck’s DNA in Ajayi’s backyard in Salt Lake. They also found some of her personal belongings in an alleyway adjacent to the home.

Neighbors told police Ajayi had been burning things on Monday, June 17 and it smelled “horrible,” court documents state. The fire was located behind Ajayi’s garage–the same place detectives found the freshly dug site with Lueck’s belongings and DNA.

Her charred body was discovered a week later in Logan Canyon.

