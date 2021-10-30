Police search missing mom’s home after she vanishes from son’s football game nearly 2 weeks ago

LOS ANGELES (KCBS/CBS Newspath/WNCN) – Investigators Friday night searched the home of Heidi Planck, a 39-year-old mother who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Planck was seen on Oct. 17 on video as she left her Palms neighborhood home in her silver Range Rover to attend her son Bond’s football game.

Federal agents and robbery-homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department with a search warrant went into Planck’s home with guns drawn on Friday evening, as the hunt for the missing mom intensifies.

Sources believe that officers were under the impression that they might have been walking into a crime scene.

Reports said that the investigators are looking in every possible outlet of the home to find evidence.

Photographers are on scene as well as nearly a dozen other agents, who are scouring every room, the garbage and planters around the home.

There are no indications about what investigators were searching for in Planck’s home. But initial speculation states that this may have something to do with Planck’s business, as her employer is under a federal securities investigation for possible fraud charges.

An evidence van was at the scene as late as 11 p.m., with reports that some files were taken by authorities.

Planck’s ex-husband says Planck made it to their son’s football game, but left at halftime. Jim Wayne said his ex-wife seem distracted when he saw her at their 10-year-old son’s football match.

The hours after Planck was last seen, her dog was found on the 28th story of an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles. So far, the apartment complex has denied requests to search the building’s parking structure and security footage without warrant.

Friends and family have speculated that foul play has to be involved, especially with the odd set of circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the reluctance of the apartment complex to cooperate with investigators.

Planck was last seen at her 10-year old son’s football game and has not been seen or heard from in 13 days.

The day she vanished she was wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving her 2017 silver Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of U840X0.

Anyone with information on Planck’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.