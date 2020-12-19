Police: Teen fatally stabbed by mother’s husband while protecting her during domestic attack

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — A teenage boy stepped in to save his mother from an attack by her husband, only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man.
Authorities say five younger children were hiding upstairs during the attack Tuesday and were not hurt.
According to criminal charges, 27-year-old Jaime Vaca and his wife were arguing when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help. He kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was choking his mother.
Vaca stopped when the son intervened, grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy.
Authorities haven’t released the names of the woman or the son. But officials commended the boy’s actions.
“Despite everyone’s best efforts, we were unable to save the young man who acted the most heroically of anyone yesterday. All of us wanted a different outcome for him,” McKichan wrote on Facebook. “What he did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognized. His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions. He saved their lives.”
