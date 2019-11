Police: Three dead after shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

OHP officials confirmed to News 4 three people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those killed.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Red River Tech remains on lockdown, however, Duncan Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now