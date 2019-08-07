Police: Woman fights off suspect using hot grease

DECATUR, Ala. (WCMH) — An Alabama woman used hot grease to fight off a man who was later charged with domestic violence.

It happened August 1 on the 280 block of Wimberly Drive SW in Decatur, Alabama. Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Larondrick Macklin, with burns to his face. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, Macklin entered the victim’s house with a firearm and the victim threw a pot containing hot grease to defend herself.

Macklin was charged with burglary and domestic violence. He was arrested after his release from the hospital. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now