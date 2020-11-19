Poll: 88 percent of Trump supporters believe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election

(WNCN) — A whopping 88 percent of polled voters who support President Donald Trump believe that President-elect Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election, a recent poll found.

According to data collected by The Economist and YouGov, about 1500 registered voters participated in the poll.

That overwhelming majority believes that there was also widespread election fraud, echoing claims by Trump.

According to the New York Times, all 50 states have reported that there were no major issues in their election processes.

Some states reported tiny problems that are common with all elections, including a few instances of double voting, technical glitches and small mathematical errors.

Republicans are complaining that, among other things, their observers weren’t allowed to properly review the processing of ballots.

State leaders and election officials from both sides of the aisle have denied allegations of widespread fraud; in addition, a series of cases filed by the Trump campaign have been dismissed for lack of evidence.

About 75 percent of Trump supporters polled believe that the president should not a transition of power ahead of the January 20, 2021 inauguration day.

Just over 50 percent of the president’s supporters believe that a peaceful transfer of power is at least “somewhat likely”.

