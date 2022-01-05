Powerball jumps $20 million, tonight’s drawing could pay 7th largest jackpot in NC’s history

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is up to $630 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday’s night’s Powerball drawing could pay one North Carolinian the seventh-highest jackpot the state has ever seen.

The jackpot was raised by $20 million on Wednesday and now sits at $630 million.

The winner could take home divvied winnings of the full total across 29 years or $448.4 million in cash at once.

“Tonight’s drawing is turning into an exciting event,” said Mark Michalko, the executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s watch and see if someone from North Carolina brings that jackpot home.”

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at any lottery retail location until 9:59 p.m. Each ticket costs $2.