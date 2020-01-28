HAVANA (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.
It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.
It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.
The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Going greener: Power companies face deadline to increase percentage of renewable energy
- Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
- Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets sold at auction
- McDonald’s adds fried chicken sandwich to breakfast menu
- Andy Reid says former Chiefs QB Alex Smith took Patrick Mahomes under his wing
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now