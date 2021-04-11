Prayer vigil and march held for mom of 3 missing for 3 months

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CBS Newspath) — In southern California a vigil was held Sunday, to call for help to find a missing mother.

It’s been three months since Maya Millete disappeared from her Chula Vista home.

On Sunday, dozens turned out for a march and prayer vigil for the missing mother of three children.

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law have been speaking on the family’s behalf since she vanished on Jan. 8.

They say they are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

The family says while they have not had much help from Millete’s husband or police.

They say search efforts are expanding by partnering with the group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

As of Jan. 13, when a search was held, the missing 39-year-old mother’s car was still sitting in the driveway and her phone had been off for days.

Chula Vista police say they’ve never been called to the family’s home before and have no reason to believe a crime has been committed.

